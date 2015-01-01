Enterprise email.Dedicated email servers without any user or domain limits. Deploy using our automated installer in minutes. Get started now
Affordable email solutionsBusiness email hosting and reseller email hosting powered by dedicated email servers. Fully managed and supported by us.
What is Mailcheap?
Mailcheap is an email hosting service; we provide personalized email for all your domains and users with unmatched features & performance at affordable prices.
Email @yourcompany.com
Build your brand and increase customer trust with a professional email address like alice@yourcompany.com, bob@yourcompany.com, etc.
Private & Secure
Mailcheap's dedicated email servers offer industry leading privacy by design (OpenStack cloud + KVM virtualization) in conjunction with client-side OpenPGP support, TLS for secure email access & transmission, AI spam & virus filters, etc.
Reliable
24x7 enterprise grade monitoring, offsite data backups, RAID protection, geo redundant backup mail servers, anti-DDoS protection, Active-Active redundancy (selected plans) ensure high availability and data protection.
Why Mailcheap?
Affordable scalability for small & large businesses. At Mailcheap, we do not charge you per user, you get your own email server and we manage everything for you.
Unlimited mailboxes
With Mailcheap, you can create unlimited number of mailboxes. The only limit is the hardware resources (storage & compute) of the server.
Accessible at all times
Access email from any device, anywhere, anytime. Mailcheap provides webmail access and also supports IMAP, POP, SMTP, EAS, CardDAV & CalDAV protocols for accessing email, calendar and contacts from desktop/mobile clients.
Easy setup & migration
Easily migrate your users with Mailcheap's web based IMAP migration tool which supports migrating up to 1000 mailboxes in a single batch. Setup is as easy as updating your DNS records and adding domains & accounts.
Learn More
Click the link below to view all features in detailView features ›